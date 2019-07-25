Khabib shoots down questions over lack of motivation as he prepares to face Poirier at UFC 242

MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov says he is anything but short of motivation ahead of his fight with interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier, and if necessary will be ready to fight "all night long" at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov cemented his name in the history books with his victory over The Notorious Conor McGregor in Las Vegas in October - not just through the nature of the result, but also because of the poisonous conflict between the pair which surrounded the build-up to the fight. That even continued after the bout with The Eagle's infamous jump over the cage.

In a little more than a month's time, Nurmagomedov defends his title once again, on this occasion against interim champ Poirier – a man who, on paper at least, does seem set to challenge the Russian's unblemished record.

But despite the mutual respect on display between himself and Poirier – especially compared to the pre-fight toxicity with McGregor – Nurmagomedov dismissed any notion that this might negatively affect his motivation.

"It’s not really necessary to have a verbal conflict to be motivated," the 30-year-old told UFC Russia.

"Motivation can be sporting, and I have that, why not? When you go there and compete with [another] man - it doesn’t matter if it’s a fight, a sports competition or [sparring] in a gym. Motivation is always there, and I still have it.

I’m not a 50-year-old, so I don’t have any problems with motivation.

"Whether I have it or not - you’ll see on September 7. As an opponent I don’t underestimate him, he’s a good opponent, a very good fighter. He has the interim title, so I don’t have any problems with motivation.

"There’s a little less than two months left [until the fight]. The main thing for me is to be in good physical shape so I can fight for 25 minutes, or even all night long if necessary. That’s the main thing. But whoever my opponent is, or if there’s a verbal conflict - it doesn’t make any difference."

Khabib was also asked whether the fact that the Abu Dhabi event will feature a number of his friends and teammates would be a distraction to the lightweight champ.

"Yes, there will be [friends and teammates there], it will be a distraction. When your friends and close ones are fighting it does distract you," the Dagestani fighter said.

"But I hope they’ll give me some positive energy before my fight by winning (their fights), and not upsetting me. Because when your close friends are losing, of course it upsets you.

"The main thing for them is to motivate me for my victory. We’re hoping only for victory. In our team, or any other fighters who enter the octagon, no one wants to lose. So I hope we’re all going to win."

Despite compiling a perfect 27-0 record thus far, Nurmagomedov has often gone into fights as an underdog, with pundits in particular questioning his stand-up skills.

But much of that changed with his demolition of McGregor, and The Eagle is now the undeniable favorite in UFC 242's main event. Nurmagomedov admits, however, that he feels the burden of this status.

"I feel [the pressure], of course I do," he said.

"The main thing for me is to know what I’m going for, and what I can lose. This way you can assess all the aspects. I know that everything I’ve achieved up to now - I can lose it with a defeat.

"So I’m taking it seriously, I’m training, preparing. What’s going to happen in the octagon on September 7 - nobody knows. I’m going to do all the right things, but the result comes from the Almighty," concluded Nurmagomedov.