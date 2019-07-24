Run for your money: Vintage Nike shoes fetch record $437K at auction

A pair of vintage Nike running shoes, one of the first made by the sports giant, have fetched $437,500 at Sotheby’s in New York – smashing the record for sports shoes at a public auction.

The so-called “Moon Shoes” were designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for athletes at the 1972 Olympics trials.

The pair are believed to be the only ones of their type never to have been worn.

The handmade sneakers were purchased by Canadian investor and car collector Miles Nadal, who called them a “true historical artefact in sports history and pop culture.” Nadal said he intends to display them at his private museum in Toronto.

“I think sneaker culture and collecting is on the verge of a breakout moment,” he added.

The previous record for a pair of sneakers sold at a public auction was set in 2017 in California, when Michael Jordan’s Converse shoes he wore at the 1984 Olympics were sold for $190,373.