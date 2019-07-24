 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Coming out canceled: 'Gay footballer' deletes Twitter account as hoax debate rages

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 10:56 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 11:51
Get short URL
Coming out canceled: 'Gay footballer' deletes Twitter account as hoax debate rages
© Reuters / Phil Noble
An anonymous footballer who says he plays in the English Championship has backtracked on his supposed plans to come out as homosexual on Wednesday, saying that he is "not strong enough" to follow through with his intention.

The @FootballerGay Twitter account, which has since been deleted, posted two messages on Tuesday reversing his supposed decision to announce his identity at a press conference to his more than 50,000 followers.

"I thought I was stronger. I was wrong," he said in the first, before a lengthier message was posted explain his motivations for canceling the press conference, before appearing to delete the account entirely.

"Call me all the names under the sun, belittle me and ridicule me, a lot will, and I can’t change that, but I’m not strong enough to do this," the anonymous player wrote. 

"Just remember that I’ve got feelings, without coming out I can’t convince anybody otherwise, but this isn’t a hoax. I wouldn’t do that."

Screenshot Twitter

The player, who is believed to be under the age of 23 and playing in the second tier of English football, had received vocal support from several members of the football community including ex-England striker Gary Lineker.

READ MORE: ‘You can’t win a championship without gays’ – US Women’s World Cup star Megan Rapinoe

The player revealed to the BBC that he had received several death threats to his Twitter account, distracting from what was intended to be a positive message.

"Whilst I know several others within the game who are gay/bi they are too scared to be open about it, some of them go as far as employing girlfriends to keep it secret. I don't want to do that," he said.

"I want to be able to go anywhere, with anyone, without the fear of being outed by the rag tops [newspapers] or someone with a camera phone. I truly believe that I need this to be in the open, which will hopefully make it easier for others to do the same."

However, the decision has left some online adamant that the Twitter account was a hoax all along.

Justin Fashanu remains the sole British player to have revealed that he was gay while still playing professionally in 1990. He took his own life in 1998.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies