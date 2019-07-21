The Open 2019: Shane Lowry romps to title with six-shot victory at Portrush (VIDEO)

Irishman Shane Lowry turned in a solid final round of 72 to secure The Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Sunday, winning the title by six strokes from England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Lowry's victory fulfilled a pre-tournament prophecy that predicted his victory at Portrush, with Twitter user @VC606 noting that the average world ranking of winners at The Open since the beginning of organized rankings is 33, while the average age of the victorious players across the last 50 years has been 32.4 years-old.

Lowry, who hails from Offaly in the Republic of Ireland, entered the tournament ranked in 33rd position, and aged 32.4 years.

The stars were aligned, and Lowry produced the form of his life to produce the tournament of his career and capture the famous Claret Jug.

Lowry shot a course-record 63 on Saturday to give himself a four-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round.

And in changeable conditions at Portrush, Lowry kept his nerve and eventually extended his lead to finish the tournament six shots clear of the field.

When his approach shot on the 18th reached the edge of the green, Lowry raised his arms to the heavens in celebration, knowing he had all but clinched the title.

And after his putt from the fringe made it to within inches of the hole, all he had to do was tap in to complete the formalities and secure his first-ever major title.

The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman 🇮🇪 #TheOpenpic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

After his win he was greeted by fellow major winners Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington while his wife, overcome with emotion, cried tears of joy.

"Honestly, I feel like I'm in an out-of-body experience," he told Sky Sports after his win.

"I'll be really honest, I didn't (stay calm). I talked to Bo a lot today - my caddie - today. I told him honestly, I can't stop thinking about winning. I can't stop thinking about holding the Claret Jug. This was after six or seven holes.

"He was like: 'Just stay with me, stay with me,' all day. He stayed on me and on my back, and kept talking in my ear. What a job he did today."

And he hailed the support he received from the fans who lined the course throughout his campaign.

"I can't describe what it's like," he admitted.

"The next tournament I play is probably going to feel boring because this week was just something I've never seen on a golf course."

Lowry's win extended the tally of major winners from the isle to 6, with those half-dozen stars accounting for 11 major title wins.

MAJOR WINNERS FROM IRELAND AND NORTHERN IRELAND

4 - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): 2011 U.S. Open; 2012 PGA Championship; 2014 British Open; 2014 PGA Championship

3 - Padraig Harrington (Ireland): 2007 British Open; 2008 British Open; 2008 PGA Championship

1 - Fred Daly (Northern Ireland): 1947 British Open

1 - Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland): 2010 U.S. Open

1 - Darren Clarke: (Northern Ireland): 2011 British Open

1 - Shane Lowry (Ireland): 2019 British Open