 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

$10 million man: Hossein Ensan pips 8,568 rivals to claim top prize at World Series of Poker (VIDEO)

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 18:19 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 18:23
Get short URL
$10 million man: Hossein Ensan pips 8,568 rivals to claim top prize at World Series of Poker (VIDEO)
© Instagram / @WSOP
Germany's Hossein Ensan is celebrating after finishing first in the 50th World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, beating thousands of other players to become the first winner from outside the US since 2014.

Ensan, who emigrated from Iran to Germany 30 years ago, defeated Italy's Dario Sammartino and Canada's Alex Livingston to claim top spot after a nail-biting 8-hour marathon session - becoming the third poker player born in Iran to have won the prestigious competition.

Also on rt.com 'Absolute monster bluffer': Poker AI smashes elite human players after 8 days of training

The final moment came at 1.24am local time when Sammartino pushed all in on what would ultimately prove to be a losing hand, giving the tournament - and $10 million (€8.9 million) - to the German.

He went into the final day with 60 percent of the chips before Sammartino rallied to claim a short-lived lead before Ensan powered through for the victory.

"Unbelievable," Ensan said when asked how he felt after claiming the multi-million dollar prize. "I am so happy. I thank my fans at home in Germany, also in Iran and my fans, my buddies here. This is the best feeling in my life."

It was a good-natured contest on the final table, with Ensan and Sammartino displaying excellent sportsmanship throughout, even fist-bumping after winning hands.

Sammartino will take home a prize of $6 million (€5.3 million) for finishing in second place while Livington - a former professional chess player - won $4 million (€3.5 million).

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies