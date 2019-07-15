 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’m studying German’: Did Jose Mourinho just drop a HUGE hint on where he’ll end up next?

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 11:33
© Getty Images
Out-of-work managerial great Jose Mourinho has revealed he is learning German as he still seeks his next appointment more than seven months after leaving Manchester United.

Mourinho, 56, is keen on returning to management this summer, but has seen a number of potential doors close all around Europe as he waits for the right offer to come along.

The Portuguese has made use of his leisure time by appearing as a pundit on stations including RT, as well as taking in major sporting events.

The two-time Champions League winner was in attendance at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, where he said he was learning German in what might be a hint as to his next destination.

“Right now, I’m studying German,” the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

When asked whether this offered clues to his plans, he replied: “I am studying German because I miss this language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian… Of course, I do not exclude anything, not even Germany.”

Opportunities at top Bundesliga clubs would appear limited, however, not least at champions Bayern Munich, who have opted to stick with boss Niko Kovac despite more disappointment in Europe last season.

It was recently reported that Mourinho had turned down a deal worth in excess of $100 million to take over at Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande. 

