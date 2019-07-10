 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
U.S. women's team celebrates World Cup triumph in New York City (VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 13:55 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 14:06
© AFP / Christophe Simon
The victorious United States women's national football team celebrate their victorious World Cup campaign with a ticker-tape parade down New York City's 'Canyon of Heroes' along Broadway from Battery to City Hall.

The team stormed to their fourth World Cup triumph with a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands last weekend and they have returned home to a heroine's welcome in the Big Apple, where city officials have arranged the parade for fans of the team to pay tribute to Megan Rapinoe and co.

Rapinoe became one of the tournament's most outspoken stars, as the U.S. co-captain scored the first goal in the final from the penalty spot against the Dutch. Rose Lavelle doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

However, despite the celebrations in New York City it seems as though the same type of plaudits won't take place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as Rapinoe has publicly stated that she will resist any invitation to celebrate their win with Donald Trump at the White House.

