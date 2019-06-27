UFC fighter Desmond Green jailed on manslaughter and DUI charges after two die in road accident

UFC fighter Desmond Green has been jailed on a plethora of charges, including manslaughter and driving under the influence after a car allegedly driven by him caused a crash that left two elderly women dead.

Green, a competitor in the UFC's 155-pound lightweight division, was detained in Florida and will face a host of charges relating to the incident.

Two second-degree felony counts of DUI manslaughter

Four third-degree felony counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury

Third-degree felony possession of cocaine

Third-degree felony driving with a suspended license

Five misdemeanor counts of DUI property damage

Reports state that the car allegedly driven by Green - a Dodge Durango - veered into the path of a truck and trailer in the adjacent lane. The collision caused a multi-car pile-up that resulted in a car flipping off a crash barrier and killing two of the car's passengers and seriously injuring the driver.

Reports also stated that officers on the scene said Green smelled of alcohol and spoke with slurred speech. He also tested positive for cannabinoids, THC and was over the legal limit for alcohol.

Since news of the incident broke Green's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been shut down and removed from the internet.