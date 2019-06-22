 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Putin practice partner Kuziutina picks up judo silver at European Games

Published time: 22 Jun, 2019 16:53
Get short URL
Putin practice partner Kuziutina picks up judo silver at European Games
© Instagram @kuzyutina89
Russian judoka Natalia Kuziutina – who famously grappled with President Vladimir Putin earlier this year – has claimed a silver medal at the European Games in Minsk.

Kuziutina, 30, reached the final of the women’s 52kg class but was beaten by reigning Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo.

Kuziutina (blue) and Kelmendi (white) compete in Minsk. © AFP / Sergei Gapon

Russian Olympic bronze medalist Kuziutina made the headlines earlier this year when she took to the mat with Putin at an event in Sochi.

The pair traded throws, leading Kuziutina to be dubbed “the woman who floored Putin” by some sections of the press.

Also on rt.com Meet Natalia Kuziutina - the Olympic judoka and 'woman who floored Putin' (PHOTOS)

Kuziutina maintains an active social media presence, sharing her growing judo achievements as well as the ways she enjoys her downtime.

Her medal at the ongoing Second European Games in Belarus helped Russia reach a tally of 15 overall as of Saturday afternoon, enough to put them well on top of the medals table.

Russia stand on six gold, five silver and four bronze medals, ahead of hosts Belarus in second on three golds and an overall tally of 13.

READ MORE: Putin suffers Judo injury during training with Olympic champ in Sochi (VIDEO)

Kuziutina’s fellow Russian judoka Irina Dolgova, 24, also clinched silver in the women’s 48kg category on Saturday.

The Games continue until June 30, with the athletics events getting underway on Sunday.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies