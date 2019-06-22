Putin practice partner Kuziutina picks up judo silver at European Games

Russian judoka Natalia Kuziutina – who famously grappled with President Vladimir Putin earlier this year – has claimed a silver medal at the European Games in Minsk.

Kuziutina, 30, reached the final of the women’s 52kg class but was beaten by reigning Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo.

Russian Olympic bronze medalist Kuziutina made the headlines earlier this year when she took to the mat with Putin at an event in Sochi.

The pair traded throws, leading Kuziutina to be dubbed “the woman who floored Putin” by some sections of the press.

Kuziutina maintains an active social media presence, sharing her growing judo achievements as well as the ways she enjoys her downtime.

Her medal at the ongoing Second European Games in Belarus helped Russia reach a tally of 15 overall as of Saturday afternoon, enough to put them well on top of the medals table.

Russia stand on six gold, five silver and four bronze medals, ahead of hosts Belarus in second on three golds and an overall tally of 13.

Kuziutina’s fellow Russian judoka Irina Dolgova, 24, also clinched silver in the women’s 48kg category on Saturday.

The Games continue until June 30, with the athletics events getting underway on Sunday.