WATCH: Tennis players stage impromptu football duel in the middle of match

A tennis match at the ATP Halle Open in Germany was turned into a football sparring after two French players swapped tennis rackets for feet to hit the ball across the net.

The first-round match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Benoit Paire suddenly changed into foot-tennis rivalry after both players showed off their football skills on the court.

Paire’s racket slipped out of his hand while he was serving in the second set, so he was forced to use his foot to send the ball back onto Tsonga’s side launching a heated football exchange which lasted for several seconds.

Tsonga, who noticed his opponent’s equipment malfunction decided to participate in the impromptu football duel also hitting the ball with his foot while holding the racket in his hand.

Tsonga went on to win the match 6-4, 7-5 to face top-ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland in the next round.