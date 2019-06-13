 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Smelling a rat: Kenyan marathon runner banned after testing positive for rodent poison

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 14:24
Traps, rodenticide used to kill rats © Global Look Press / © David T
Kenyan long-distance runner Felix Kirwa has been suspended for nine months after testing positive for the banned stimulant strychnine, which is commonly known as rat poison.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which has banned the runner from competition until November 14, also stripped Kirwa of his second place at the 2018 Singapore Marathon.

The 23-year-old insists that the banned substance accidentally entered his body through herbal medicines which he consumed for therapeutic reasons.

The AIU said the athlete violated anti-doping ruling as "he did not exercise utmost caution to ensure that he did not use a prohibited substance."

Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kipkoech Rono (C), flanked with runner-up compatriot Felix Kirwa (L) © AFP / JAMES ARTHUR

Strychnine is a strong performance enhancement stimulant which helps athletes to increase running stamina and boost endurance over long distances.

However, the banded drug has serious side effects, including restlessness and muscle spasms.

Kirwa is the brother of 2016 Olympic women’s marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa, who represented Bahrain at the Games. She was also provisionally suspended last month after failing a drug test.

