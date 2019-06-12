WATCH: Khabib & Poirier hold press conference ahead of UFC 242 showdown

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Dustin Poirier are meeting in London for the first press conference ahead of their showdown at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

Undefeated Russian fighter Nurmagomedov is aiming to make the second defense of his title, after beating Irish star Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission in Las Vegas in October.

That fight was marred by violent scenes afterwards when Nurmagomedov leaped out of the cage to confront a member of McGregor’s team, sparking a mass melee for which the Dagestani fighter was fined and handed a nine-month ban.

American fighter Poirier, 30, set up his shot at Nurmagomedov by beating UFC featherweight king Max Holloway via decision at UFC 236 in April.

Follow the action below as the pair meet at the press conference in London, which will be live from 14:00 GMT.