 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Khabib & Poirier hold press conference ahead of UFC 242 showdown

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 13:44 Edited time: 12 Jun, 2019 14:12
Get short URL
WATCH: Khabib & Poirier hold press conference ahead of UFC 242 showdown
© AFP / Ethan Miller | Logan Riely
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Dustin Poirier are meeting in London for the first press conference ahead of their showdown at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

Undefeated Russian fighter Nurmagomedov is aiming to make the second defense of his title, after beating Irish star Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission in Las Vegas in October.

That fight was marred by violent scenes afterwards when Nurmagomedov leaped out of the cage to confront a member of McGregor’s team, sparking a mass melee for which the Dagestani fighter was fined and handed a nine-month ban.

American fighter Poirier, 30, set up his shot at Nurmagomedov by beating UFC featherweight king Max Holloway via decision at UFC 236 in April.

Follow the action below as the pair meet at the press conference in London, which will be live from 14:00 GMT. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies