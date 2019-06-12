Euro 2020 countdown: UEFA legends face Russia stars in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

With exactly one year to go until Euro 2020 kicks off, a group of UEFA legends has faced a team of Russian stars in St. Petersburg, which will be one of the 12 host cities of the tournament.

The special 60th anniversary edition of the UEFA showpiece is being held in 12 cities across 12 nations next summer, with St. Petersburg’s 61,000-seater Krestovsky Stadium (aka Gazprom Arena) due to host three group stage games and one quarter-final.

As the city marks one year to go until the tournament gets underway, a team of UEFA legends including big names such as Gianluca Zambrotta, Robert Pirès, David Trezeguet and Fernando Morientes competed against a Russian legends team at the EURO 2020 Football Park in the northern Russian city.

You can check out all the action below.