Praying for 'Big Papi': 7 photos taken following David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic

After being shot in a Santa Domingo nightclub, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was hospitalized and stabilized before later being flown back to Boston. AFP photographer Erika Santelices was on the scene.

The incident sparked widespread concern in both the United States and the Dominican Republic, as news of the legendary home-run hitter, affectionately known as 'Big Papi' spread across outlets in both countries.

Below are seven photographs taken by the AFP agency during the immediate aftermath of the incident, as Ortiz was transported to the hospital and representatives addressed the media to inform them of the baseball superstar's condition.