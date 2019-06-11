 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Praying for 'Big Papi': 7 photos taken following David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 17:10 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 17:12
Get short URL
Praying for 'Big Papi': 7 photos taken following David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic
© AFP / Erika Santelices
After being shot in a Santa Domingo nightclub, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was hospitalized and stabilized before later being flown back to Boston. AFP photographer Erika Santelices was on the scene.

The incident sparked widespread concern in both the United States and the Dominican Republic, as news of the legendary home-run hitter, affectionately known as 'Big Papi' spread across outlets in both countries.

Below are seven photographs taken by the AFP agency during the immediate aftermath of the incident, as Ortiz was transported to the hospital and representatives addressed the media to inform them of the baseball superstar's condition.

Ortiz was rushed to the Abel Gonzalez Clinic in Santo Domingo by car, driven by his friend Eliezer Salvador © AFP / Erika Santelices

Ortiz's friend Eliezer Salvador arrives at the clinic holding the jewels and blood-stained clothes Ortiz was wearing © AFP / Erika Santelices

A close-up of Ortiz's bloody items after the shooting © AFP / Erika Santelices

Ortiz's father, Leo Ortiz, addresses the press outside the clinic © AFP / Erika Santelices
Lisa Blanco, wife of Dominican television presenter Joel Lopez, who was wounded in the incident, talks to the press © AFP / Erika Santelices
Major General Ney Aldrin Bautista, director of the Dominican National Police, speaks to the press outside the clinic © AFP / Erika Santelices
The ambulance carrying David Ortiz leaves the clinic the evening after the shooting © AFP / Erika Santelices
Also on rt.com Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies