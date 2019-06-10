'GGG sends a message to Canelo': Relive Gennady Golovkin's New York knockout of Steve Rolls (VIDEO)

Kazakh boxing hero Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin's statement performance at Madison Square Garden saw him finish undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls as he staked his claim for a trilogy fight with rival Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Former middleweight champion of the world Golovkin flattened Rolls in the fourth round of their catchweight contest in New York, finishing the job with a solid left hand to improve his record to 39-1-1, with 35 wins coming by way of knockout.

It proved to the world that the Kazakh star was still at the top of his game, and after the fight 'GGG" made clear what he wants next - a third fight with Mexican superstar Canelo.

"Everybody knows, I am ready for Canelo," he said.

"Just bring him, ask him. If you want a big drama show, tell him."

Broadcasters DAZN released the highlight video of Golovkin's demolition job, and also tweeted asking the question on every boxing fan's lips: "Is a trilogy on the horizon?"

A third matchup between the pair seems inevitable now both men are contracted under the DAZN banner, and now the duo could be set to reignite arguably the biggest active rivalry in boxing later this year.

GGG vs CANELO: THE STORY SO FAR

The first bout between the pair in September 2017 ended in controversial circumstances with the three judges scoring the bout 113-115, 114-114, 118-110 for a split draw, with judge Adalaide Byrd coming under fire for scoring the bout so emphatically for Canelo, with the official punch stats showing GGG had outstruck the Mexican in 10 of the 12 rounds.

It led to calls for an immediate rematch, but plans for a rematch were pushed back when Canelo tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol in two drug tests in March 2018.

After the Mexican served a Nevada State Athletic Commission suspension, the pair were eventually booked to fight on September 15.

When the duo eventually met for the second time, the two fighters again battled all the way to the scorecards, with Canelo edging it via majority decision, 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

Once again, the result was hotly disputed, with a number of media outlets reporting that their unofficial scoring favored Golovkin.