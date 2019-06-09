 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I'm ready for Canelo': Gennady Golovkin demands Alvarez trilogy after Steve Rolls KO

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 10:50
© AFP / Getty Images / Sarah Stier
Former middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin has set his sights on a third bout with rival Canelo Alvarez after emphatically returning to winning ways with a fourth-round knockout of Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden.

'GGG', the 37-year-old Kazakh, looked imperious in beating the previously undefeated Canadian on Saturday as he sent Rolls to the canvas with a minute remaining in the fourth round with a short left hand.

The win, his first since September's majority decision loss to Canelo, clears a path for a third showdown with the Mexican superstar after two hugely entertaining but equally controversial bouts thus far. 

"I feel great, I feel like a new baby," Golovkin said in the aftermath of his win. "It is my style to knock people out. I told my coach, 'OK I see it now, I see, I just need a little bit of time'."

A week prior, and in the very same building, Anthony Joshua surrendered his heavyweight titles to underdog fighter Andy Ruiz Jr., and Golovkin began at a pace which suggested he was keen to rule out any possibility of a repeat upset.

Despite Rolls seeing some success in the first two rounds, notably with a left-hook in the second, Golovkin soon downloaded his opponent's blueprint and opened up in the third.

The end came shortly thereafter, as 'GGG" landed a clubbing short-range shot as a wobbly Rolls looked to clinch as the fourth round drew to a close.

Afterwards, Golovkin made no bones about what he wants next.

"Everybody knows. I am ready for Canelo. Just bring him, ask him. If you want a big drama show, tell him," he said.

