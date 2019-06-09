'I'm ready for Canelo': Gennady Golovkin demands Alvarez trilogy after Steve Rolls KO

Former middleweight champion Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin has set his sights on a third bout with rival Canelo Alvarez after emphatically returning to winning ways with a fourth-round knockout of Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden.

'GGG', the 37-year-old Kazakh, looked imperious in beating the previously undefeated Canadian on Saturday as he sent Rolls to the canvas with a minute remaining in the fourth round with a short left hand.

The win, his first since September's majority decision loss to Canelo, clears a path for a third showdown with the Mexican superstar after two hugely entertaining but equally controversial bouts thus far.

"I feel great, I feel like a new baby," Golovkin said in the aftermath of his win. "It is my style to knock people out. I told my coach, 'OK I see it now, I see, I just need a little bit of time'."

A week prior, and in the very same building, Anthony Joshua surrendered his heavyweight titles to underdog fighter Andy Ruiz Jr., and Golovkin began at a pace which suggested he was keen to rule out any possibility of a repeat upset.

You want it. I want it. GGG DEFINITELY wants it. The whole damn 🌎 wants it! But does #Canelo want it? pic.twitter.com/w9peBST6xO — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) June 9, 2019

Despite Rolls seeing some success in the first two rounds, notably with a left-hook in the second, Golovkin soon downloaded his opponent's blueprint and opened up in the third.

The end came shortly thereafter, as 'GGG" landed a clubbing short-range shot as a wobbly Rolls looked to clinch as the fourth round drew to a close.

Afterwards, Golovkin made no bones about what he wants next.

"Everybody knows. I am ready for Canelo. Just bring him, ask him. If you want a big drama show, tell him," he said.

3rd Canelo vs GGG fight prolly gonna end up either in Texas or NYC. I wouldn’t go back to Vegas. Wins the first fight gets a draw. Fights to a draw in the rematch and gets a L — Marcos Villegas (@heyitsmarcosv) June 9, 2019

GGG with the fourth-round KO and will now almost certainly move on to trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez on September 14 on DAZN #GGGRollspic.twitter.com/7Hx4vMUI6r — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 9, 2019

So #GGG and #Canelo are set to fight in September to conclude their trilogy. Here are the stats for the first two fights (24 rounds fought total)



First fight ended in a draw, second fight Canelo won by decision.



Someone make it make sense please, the stats don’t add up 🤨 pic.twitter.com/9YK32cCyOU — Unc (@poullard_jay) June 9, 2019

GGG: "You know, everybody knows. Everybody knows, first guys, I am ready for Canelo in September. Just ask him. Please guys, if you want big drama show, just ask him." — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) June 9, 2019

This GGG loses to Canelo again I’m afraid. — Rashid 🇰🇪 (@RHatimy) June 9, 2019

Do we really need to see Canelo beat GGG again? Time to move on.. — El Guru (@AsylumTommy) June 9, 2019