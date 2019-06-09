'I'm ready for Canelo': Gennady Golovkin demands Alvarez trilogy after Steve Rolls KO
'GGG', the 37-year-old Kazakh, looked imperious in beating the previously undefeated Canadian on Saturday as he sent Rolls to the canvas with a minute remaining in the fourth round with a short left hand.
The win, his first since September's majority decision loss to Canelo, clears a path for a third showdown with the Mexican superstar after two hugely entertaining but equally controversial bouts thus far.
.@GGGBoxing DROPPED Him 😱#GGGRollspic.twitter.com/JL1AK20GVE— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 9, 2019
"I feel great, I feel like a new baby," Golovkin said in the aftermath of his win. "It is my style to knock people out. I told my coach, 'OK I see it now, I see, I just need a little bit of time'."
A week prior, and in the very same building, Anthony Joshua surrendered his heavyweight titles to underdog fighter Andy Ruiz Jr., and Golovkin began at a pace which suggested he was keen to rule out any possibility of a repeat upset.
You want it. I want it. GGG DEFINITELY wants it. The whole damn 🌎 wants it! But does #Canelo want it? pic.twitter.com/w9peBST6xO— MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) June 9, 2019
Despite Rolls seeing some success in the first two rounds, notably with a left-hook in the second, Golovkin soon downloaded his opponent's blueprint and opened up in the third.
The end came shortly thereafter, as 'GGG" landed a clubbing short-range shot as a wobbly Rolls looked to clinch as the fourth round drew to a close.
Afterwards, Golovkin made no bones about what he wants next.
"Everybody knows. I am ready for Canelo. Just bring him, ask him. If you want a big drama show, tell him," he said.
Canelo “responds” to GGG 👀#WatchOnDAZNpic.twitter.com/diqKAYCUs3— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 9, 2019
3rd Canelo vs GGG fight prolly gonna end up either in Texas or NYC. I wouldn’t go back to Vegas. Wins the first fight gets a draw. Fights to a draw in the rematch and gets a L— Marcos Villegas (@heyitsmarcosv) June 9, 2019
GGG with the fourth-round KO and will now almost certainly move on to trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez on September 14 on DAZN #GGGRollspic.twitter.com/7Hx4vMUI6r— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 9, 2019
So #GGG and #Canelo are set to fight in September to conclude their trilogy. Here are the stats for the first two fights (24 rounds fought total)— Unc (@poullard_jay) June 9, 2019
First fight ended in a draw, second fight Canelo won by decision.
Someone make it make sense please, the stats don’t add up 🤨 pic.twitter.com/9YK32cCyOU
GGG: "You know, everybody knows. Everybody knows, first guys, I am ready for Canelo in September. Just ask him. Please guys, if you want big drama show, just ask him."— Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) June 9, 2019
This GGG loses to Canelo again I’m afraid.— Rashid 🇰🇪 (@RHatimy) June 9, 2019
Do we really need to see Canelo beat GGG again? Time to move on..— El Guru (@AsylumTommy) June 9, 2019
These days in boxing, it's rare we get the fights everyone wants to see but there's some serious matches to be made at Middleweight.— Dave O'Grady (@DaveOGrady1) June 9, 2019
I hope GGG makes some more proper fights before it's too late.
(vs Smith, Saunders, Canelo 3?)