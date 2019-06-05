 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Artem Lobov's 'A+' toughness will pose real problems for Paulie Malignaggi, says coach Firas Zahabi

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 11:39 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 12:20
Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov
© AFP / Mike Stobe | Reuters / Jonathan Bachman
World-renowned martial arts coach Firas Zahabi says former UFC fighter Artem Lobov's sheer toughness will give him a real chance of victory against "brittle" handed former boxing world champ Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6.

The pair - who engaged in a heated exchange during an ill-tempered press conference two weeks ago - will meet in a hotly-anticipated bare-knuckle matchup in Tampa, Florida on June 22.

While former two-weight world champion Malignaggi undoubtedly carries a host of pro boxing experience, Zahabi - head of Montreal's Tristar Gym and longtime head coach to UFC legend Georges St-Pierre - feels that Lobov's durability will give him a real chance on fight night.

Firas Zahabi with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre
Firas Zahabi with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre © AFP / Minas Panagiotakis

"This one to me is one of those bizarre matchups where I really don't know what's going to happen," he admitted to host Robin Black on RT Fight Talk.

"I feel that anything can happen - literally anything can happen - and that's why I'm interested in this fight. I'm definitely going to watch."

Malignaggi is renowned for his quick hands and boxing acumen, but not his punch power - the American has a pro boxing record of 36-8, with just seven of those victories coming by stoppage.

And after recently rewatching Malignaggi's defeat to Ricky Hatton in 2008, Zahabi said he saw something concerning.

"I was watching his Ricky Hatton fight and I was like 'for sure [Malignaggi's] broken his right hand, he hasn't thrown it in three rounds,'" he said.

"If someone's not throwing their power shot, it's because their hand is hurt, it's brittle.

Ricky Hatton vs Paulie Malignaggi, 2008
Ricky Hatton vs Paulie Malignaggi, 2008 © AFP / John Gichigi

"Not only does he not have a history of knocking people out, he also has very, very brittle hands.

"However, when you hear Malignaggi talk he talks like how he's going to beat Artem really easily. But, in my opinion, there's a lot that can go wrong for Paulie in this fight."

Zahabi said that the combination of Malignaggi's lack of KO power coupled with his potentially brittle hands, could put him in trouble against 'The Russian Hammer', whose toughness is well known.

© Reuters / Jonathan Bachman

"Artem has a head like a brick and he has a heart like a lion. He's not going to go away," said Zahabi.

"The likelihood of you breaking your hand on his head is very high. And Artem's hands, in my opinion, will not break - they're very robust. And even if they do, he won't stop punching.

"When it comes to toughness, we've got to give Artem an A-plus. And it's going to be a problem for Paulie Malignaggi."

