'You are really with us': Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool tribute to cancer-stricken supporter (VIDEO)

Published time: 31 May, 2019 18:26
© Global Look Press via www.imago-images.de
Liverpool fan Dave Evans was supposed to attend the UEFA Champions League Final until a terminal cancer diagnosis meant he had to scrap those plans, but figures at the club have made it clear that he is very much in their hearts.

Evans, who is originally from Coventry but emigrated to New Zealand this year, had saved £10,000 (€11,310) and even booked a Madrid hotel but the discovery of a 12cm tumor in his bile duct forced them to cancel.

Unfortunately, the cancer was discovered in its final stages and a treatment of chemotherapy would likely prolong his life only temporarily. Doctors predicted three weeks ago that he had just two weeks to live.  

Liverpool-mad Evans says that he wants to cling to life to have a chance of seeing his beloved Reds lift their sixth Champions League - a message which was amplified by former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore who made a social media plea to the team to issue Evans with a message of support, something which was delivered upon shortly after.

Since that social media request, an array of videos of support from Liverpool legends past and present.

Club captain Jordan Henderson offered his well-wishes, saying: "Hi Dave, it's Jordan. I've heard you have been going through a tough time lately so I just wanted to send my best wishes to you. 

"I know you can't get over to the game in Madrid tomorrow (Saturday) but hopefully we can do the business and bring the trophy back for you. Take care mate."

James Milner was also among those who reached out. "Hi Dave just wanted to send you a video of support for a change because I hear you support us all the time - you have done throughout this season, so I just wanted to send you a video wishing you the best," he said.

"I hear you're not going to make it to Madrid unfortunately and know you'll be supporting us from home and we'll do everything we can to do our job and finish the job and hopefully win a trophy and I just wanted to send my best wishes to you and the family. All the best."

However, perhaps the most awe-inspiring message was that of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, the man who has masterminded two successive Champions League appearances for the Anfield side.

"Hi Dave, Jurgen Klopp here from Liverpool in a moment like an hour before we leave to Madrid," he says in the video.

"I heard about your story and of course it is something really difficult to take even for me but of course you. I heard you are an unbelievable fighter but the only thing I can tell you is we think of you. You are really with us.

"That is the only message I want to give to you and that you fought so hard I could not make comparisons to what the team did over the year because it is more than football, it is about life and the only thing what we would try to do the whole year is to give people some hope. Some joy. Some good moments to remember

"We share these moments. This season or three and a half years since I'm in. We share these experiences. That makes us actually friends. I wish you from the bottom of my heart all the best and I'm Christian so see you."

A series of the video messages sent to Dave from various figures within the sporting world can be seen on his wife Liz's Twitter page.

