Pakistan suffer woeful World Cup defeat despite message of support from cricket legend PM Khan

Pakistan slumped to an embarrassing World Cup opening defeat against the West Indies despite a pre-tournament message of support from Prime Minister Imran Khan – himself a legend of the sport

Khan tweeted a rousing message for the team to his nearly 10 million followers before the game, writing: “My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play.

“Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team,” added fast bowling legend-turned-politician Khan.

My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2019

The message appeared lost on the team, however, as they slumped to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies in their opening ICC World Cup game at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan collapsed to 105 all out after just 21.4 overs of their innings, with just four players reaching double figures.

The West Indies, with star batsman Chris Gayle leading the way, smashed their way to the total in just 13.4 overs with the loss of three wickets.

After the game, social media was quick to pile in on the woeful opening from Pakistan.

My journey to the ground today - 125 minutes

Pakistan's innings today - 111 minutes#CWC19#PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 31, 2019

11 defeats in a row in completed ODIs. This will be Pakistan's worst losing streak in their 46 years long one-day internationals history. #PakvWI — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 31, 2019

Imran Khan asked the team to give their 100% and they gave 105.#PAKvWI#CWC19 — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) May 31, 2019

The result leaves Pakistan bottom of the 10-nation World Cup table, albeit in just the second game of the 50-over competition.

They will have to dust themselves down before facing hosts England – tournament favorites – at the same Trent Bridge venue on Monday.

England got their campaign off to a spectacular start with a win over South Africa on Thursday.