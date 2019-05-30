Solid & confident: Serena Williams eases to 3rd round of French Open
In contrast with her first-round performance where Williams dropped the opening set, the 23-time Grand Slam winner got off to a solid start sending powerful hits on Nara’s side of the court.
The players confidently held their own serves before Williams finally managed to convert a crucial break-point to make the score 5-3. Inspired by her successful on-court actions, the 37-year-old American easily sealed the first-set victory 6-3, not allowing her Japanese rival to fight back.
Williams continued dominating on the court in the second set, breaking Nara twice right from the beginning to record a well-deserved 6-3 6-2 victory.
Half way there...— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2019
Serena with the first set over Nara 6-3.#RG19pic.twitter.com/8q7VAIehf0
In the next round, she faces off against 20-year-old compatriot Sofia Kenin, who reached the third round after her Canadian opponent, Bianca Andreescu, withdrew from the tournament.
Williams has chosen a newly-designed ‘zebra’ outfit for the 2019 Roland Garros after the ‘Black Panther’ inspired catsuit, which she donned last year, was criticized by the French Open organizers.Also on rt.com Serena Williams gets 1st win in 'zebra' outfit at French Open despite dropping opening set