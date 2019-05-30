 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Solid & confident: Serena Williams eases to 3rd round of French Open

Published time: 30 May, 2019 14:14
Get short URL
Solid & confident: Serena Williams eases to 3rd round of French Open
Serena Williams © Global Look Press / © JB Autissier
US tennis legend Serena Williams has effortlessly booked a spot in the third round of the French Open, dispatching Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2.

In contrast with her first-round performance where Williams dropped the opening set, the 23-time Grand Slam winner got off to a solid start sending powerful hits on Nara’s side of the court.

READ MORE: 'Arms like a cartoon superhero!' Serena opponent Diatchenko's bulging biceps cause stir Down Under

The players confidently held their own serves before Williams finally managed to convert a crucial break-point to make the score 5-3. Inspired by her successful on-court actions, the 37-year-old American easily sealed the first-set victory 6-3, not allowing her Japanese rival to fight back.

Williams continued dominating on the court in the second set, breaking Nara twice right from the beginning to record a well-deserved 6-3 6-2 victory.

In the next round, she faces off against 20-year-old compatriot Sofia Kenin, who reached the third round after her Canadian opponent, Bianca Andreescu, withdrew from the tournament.

Williams has chosen a newly-designed ‘zebra’ outfit for the 2019 Roland Garros after the ‘Black Panther’ inspired catsuit, which she donned last year, was criticized by the French Open organizers.

Also on rt.com Serena Williams gets 1st win in 'zebra' outfit at French Open despite dropping opening set

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies