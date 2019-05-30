Solid & confident: Serena Williams eases to 3rd round of French Open

US tennis legend Serena Williams has effortlessly booked a spot in the third round of the French Open, dispatching Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-2.

In contrast with her first-round performance where Williams dropped the opening set, the 23-time Grand Slam winner got off to a solid start sending powerful hits on Nara’s side of the court.

READ MORE: 'Arms like a cartoon superhero!' Serena opponent Diatchenko's bulging biceps cause stir Down Under

The players confidently held their own serves before Williams finally managed to convert a crucial break-point to make the score 5-3. Inspired by her successful on-court actions, the 37-year-old American easily sealed the first-set victory 6-3, not allowing her Japanese rival to fight back.

Williams continued dominating on the court in the second set, breaking Nara twice right from the beginning to record a well-deserved 6-3 6-2 victory.

Half way there...



Serena with the first set over Nara 6-3.#RG19pic.twitter.com/8q7VAIehf0 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2019

In the next round, she faces off against 20-year-old compatriot Sofia Kenin, who reached the third round after her Canadian opponent, Bianca Andreescu, withdrew from the tournament.

Williams has chosen a newly-designed ‘zebra’ outfit for the 2019 Roland Garros after the ‘Black Panther’ inspired catsuit, which she donned last year, was criticized by the French Open organizers.