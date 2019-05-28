Drunken dancing & naked swimming: Finnish hockey fans celebrate world championship win (VIDEO)

Finnish fans have celebrated wildly after their national hockey team’s world championship triumph by staging an out-of-control nation-wide party which included nude fountain swimming, crazy dances and champagne showers.

The nation erupted in celebration after the Suomi squad defeated Canada 3-1 in the final to take their first world title in eight years in Slovakia.

Thousands of fans chanting “Suomi” flooded the central square in Helsinki to celebrate the team’s incredible achievement, with a local fountain becoming the main celebrating area for many hockey lovers who were not put off by the 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) temperature to take a naked swim.

Dancing men and women holding beer and champagne bottles fearlessly dived into the water with the most desperate fans attempting to climb on top of the fountain’s bowl.

And the fans go wild as #Finland@Leijonat wins the ice hockey World Championships! If you're not at the #Helsinki market square, this is how insane it is with THOUSANDS of fans at 1am on Monday morning! 🇫🇮🦁 #leijonat#mmkisat#MM2019#IIHFWorlds#suomipic.twitter.com/KzsBYiZR76 — David Mac Dougall (@davidmacdougall) May 26, 2019

The five-hour long ‘Finnish festival’ lasted until the early hours of the morning before the Finnish capital finally returned to its normal pace, cleaning up the mess left after the nation-wide party.

The Finnish players also vigorously celebrated their triumph by breaking the world championship cup, which is now missing its bottom.