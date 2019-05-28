True to his word: Finnish sports reporter literally eats his own words (VIDEO)

Finish sports reporter Philip Sachs has eaten a newspaper article written by him before the 2019 ice hockey world championship where he had predicted a disastrous result for Suomi squad calling it “the worst team in history.”

Sports analyst Sachs was very pessimistic in his pre-tournament prognosis, insisting that team comprised of inexperienced young players would only be capable of reaching the knockout stage at the global championship.

Inför VM skrev jag att Finlands lag var ett av alla tiders sämsta. Mer fel har jag aldrig haft.

Ber om ursäkt och äter upp mina ord.#mmkisat#leijonat#twittpuck#HBLpic.twitter.com/ictMC3Q3sz — Filip Saxén (@FilipSaxen) May 27, 2019

In contrast to the journalist’s skeptical forecast, the Finnish players not only progressed to the playoffs but took the world crown after beating the star-studded Russian squad 1-0 in the semi-final and overtaking Canada 3-1 in the gold-medal game.

To apologize for his premature criticism Sachs ate the newspaper article where he had lashed out at the national team doubting their decent performance at the global scene.

“Before the world championship, I wrote that Finland's team was one of the worst of all times. I have never been more wrong. I apologize and eat up my words,” Sachs wrote confirming his sincere apologies with a video showing him chewing the paper.