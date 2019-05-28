 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
True to his word: Finnish sports reporter literally eats his own words (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 May, 2019 15:33
Finish sports reporter Philip Sachs has eaten a newspaper article written by him before the 2019 ice hockey world championship where he had predicted a disastrous result for Suomi squad calling it “the worst team in history.”

Sports analyst Sachs was very pessimistic in his pre-tournament prognosis, insisting that team comprised of inexperienced young players would only be capable of reaching the knockout stage at the global championship.

In contrast to the journalist’s skeptical forecast, the Finnish players not only progressed to the playoffs but took the world crown after beating the star-studded Russian squad 1-0 in the semi-final and overtaking Canada 3-1 in the gold-medal game.

To apologize for his premature criticism Sachs ate the newspaper article where he had lashed out at the national team doubting their decent performance at the global scene.

Before the world championship, I wrote that Finland's team was one of the worst of all times. I have never been more wrong. I apologize and eat up my words,” Sachs wrote confirming his sincere apologies with a video showing him chewing the paper.

