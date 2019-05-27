‘Father knows best’: Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling with his dad (VIDEO)

While Russian UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered as one of the best wrestlers to ever enter an MMA cage, there is one man he would have a hard time to outwrestle, his coach and father Abdulmanap.

Nurmagomedov is still enjoying his champ life after defeating Irish superstar Conor McGregor last October, whether its going around the world making guest appearances or inviting people to his native Dagestan.

At the end of April his American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez spent a few weeks at the North Caucasus republic on an invite from the lightweight king. Nurmagomedov, along with dozens of Olympic athletes, made Dagestan famous for it's wrestling traditions, and of course he could not forget to display his craft to Mendez.

And who would be the best opponent if not the man who taught him the art of wrestling!

‘Father knows best’, Mendez captioned the clip filmed during his recent trip.

Decades ago, Abdulmanap made his first wrestling gym out of a country style house in a Dagastan village, where he trained a group of local kids, including his own son.

Khabib is expected to enter the Octagon on September 7 to fight interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier as the main event of the UFC 242 card in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where the UFC will stage a number of tournaments within the next five years.