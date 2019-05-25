WATCH: Shocking moment star female pitcher gets taken out by ball to face from teammate

There were worrying scenes at an NCAA softball game on Friday night when Texas pitcher Miranda Elish was hit flush in the face by a throw from catcher Mary Iakopo.

Elish was pitching at Alabama’s Elissa Brown in the top of the second inning in Tuscaloosa when Longhorns catcher Iakopo attempted to throw to second base.

Instead of finding its target, Iakopo’s throw instead hit Elish directly in the face, sending her to the ground as worried teammates immediately rushed to her aid.

Scary situation in Texas-Alabama softball game. Catcher's throw to second base hit Texas pitcher Miranda Elish in the face. She was down for several minutes and taken to a hospital. Reports say she is doing well and hospital trip was just a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ahYFLk0ULI — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 25, 2019

Those in attendance watched on in shock as Elish remained down, before she was finally helped to her feet and left the field with assistance as fans applauded at Rhoads Stadium.

She was then seen being taken on a stretcher to hospital.

An ambulance pulled up to the Alabama softball stadium for Texas pitcher Miranda Elish. She just left on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/sMVHWjsjp7 — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 25, 2019

Scary moment at Rhoads Stadium as UT pitcher Miranda Elish is hit by a throw from the catcher. Being attended by medical personnel and is being helped from the field — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 25, 2019

Texas pitcher Miranda Elish just took a throw directly to the face. Whole stadium is in stunned silence. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) May 25, 2019

Prayers up for Miranda Elish, stay strong the softball world has you in our prayers. Keep fighting!! #prayers4Elish — Jade Rhodes (@jadeashlee08) May 25, 2019

Stop what your doing and please say a prayer for Miranda Elish. — Sydney Littlejohn Watkins (@Slittlejohn28) May 25, 2019

An update from the Longhorns later said that Elish – seen as one of women's softball’s biggest stars – was “doing well” and that she had been taken to ER as a precaution.

For those who have joined us late, we've been told that "our @elish_miranda is DOING WELL and was taken to the ER as a precaution..." We sincerely appreciate all your thoughts and prayers! — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 25, 2019

The Longhorns went on to overhaul a 4-0 deficit to win 7-5, setting up a decisive Game 3 against Alabama on Saturday in their NCAA softball super regional series.

Elish, a junior right-handed pitcher, transfered to Texas from Oregon in the post-season, but the star will reportedly miss the weekend showdown as a result of the freak accident on Friday.