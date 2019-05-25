 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Shocking moment star female pitcher gets taken out by ball to face from teammate

Published time: 25 May, 2019 10:21
© MediaNews Group / Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images
There were worrying scenes at an NCAA softball game on Friday night when Texas pitcher Miranda Elish was hit flush in the face by a throw from catcher Mary Iakopo.

Elish was pitching at Alabama’s Elissa Brown in the top of the second inning in Tuscaloosa when Longhorns catcher Iakopo attempted to throw to second base.

Instead of finding its target, Iakopo’s throw instead hit Elish directly in the face, sending her to the ground as worried teammates immediately rushed to her aid.

Those in attendance watched on in shock as Elish remained down, before she was finally helped to her feet and left the field with assistance as fans applauded at Rhoads Stadium.

She was then seen being taken on a stretcher to hospital.  

An update from the Longhorns later said that Elish – seen as one of women's softball’s biggest stars – was “doing well” and that she had been taken to ER as a precaution.

The Longhorns went on to overhaul a 4-0 deficit to win 7-5, setting up a decisive Game 3 against Alabama on Saturday in their NCAA softball super regional series.

Elish, a junior right-handed pitcher, transfered to Texas from Oregon in the post-season, but the star will reportedly miss the weekend showdown as a result of the freak accident on Friday.  

 

