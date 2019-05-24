 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios pulls out of French Open after saying tournament ‘sucks’

Published time: 24 May, 2019 14:33
Nick Kyrgios © Global Look Press / Giuseppe Maffia
Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the 2019 French Open citing illness, days after he stated that the tournament “sucks” compared to Wimbledon.

The controversial 24-year-old – widely known for scandals and his theatrical on-court meltdowns – had been drawn to play against Brit Cameron Norrie in the first round, but will be replaced either by a ‘lucky loser’ or qualifier.

This week the Australian caused a stir on social media by showing his disdain towards Roland Garros, saying that the tennis world needs to “get rid of clay.”

“French Open sucks compared to this place [Wimbledon]. Sucks,” Kyrgios said. “Get rid of the clay man, who likes the clay? It is so, so bad.”

Last week, Kyrgios was disqualified from the Italian Open during his round of 32 match-up with Casper Ruud for hurling a chair onto the court.

