Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios pulls out of French Open after saying tournament ‘sucks’

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the 2019 French Open citing illness, days after he stated that the tournament “sucks” compared to Wimbledon.

The controversial 24-year-old – widely known for scandals and his theatrical on-court meltdowns – had been drawn to play against Brit Cameron Norrie in the first round, but will be replaced either by a ‘lucky loser’ or qualifier.

READ MORE: ‘French Open sucks compared to Wimbledon,’ says Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios

This week the Australian caused a stir on social media by showing his disdain towards Roland Garros, saying that the tennis world needs to “get rid of clay.”

"Roland-Garros, c'est de la m... comparé à Wimbledon" 🤬



Kyrgios en roue libre sur Instagram.#HomeOfTennispic.twitter.com/R4SXl0uH6y — Eurosport.fr (@Eurosport_FR) May 20, 2019

“French Open sucks compared to this place [Wimbledon]. Sucks,” Kyrgios said. “Get rid of the clay man, who likes the clay? It is so, so bad.”

Last week, Kyrgios was disqualified from the Italian Open during his round of 32 match-up with Casper Ruud for hurling a chair onto the court.