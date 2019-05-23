British triathlete Stuart Hayes fractures pelvis after crashing into deer

British triathlete Stuart Hayes has shattered his pelvis after being knocked off his bike by a deer during a training session in London's Richmond Park.

The 40-year-old athlete was riding his bike when the wild animal rushed across the road, sending Hayes flying off his bicycle onto the kerb.

The athlete landed on his hip sustaining multiple fractures, while the unwelcome intruder ran away immediately after the painful encounter.

The unexpected collision resulted in serious injury, as the unlucky athlete will need surgery to repair his fractured pelvis. Hayes was reportedly rushed to Kingston Hospital to undergo medical examination.

“As I hit the bend a deer ran straight out across the road into me,” Hayes said.

“I hit it on the head — it sent me flying and I landed on my hip. Originally I thought I was fine but when I tried to stand up my leg just buckled.”