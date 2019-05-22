 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nike ditches shoe design after being accused of appropriation by Panama's indigenous Guna

Published time: 22 May, 2019 15:52 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 16:04
© AFP / LUIS ACOSTA
Sports giant Nike has removed its newly-designed Air Force 1 shoes from shelves after Panama's indigenous Guna community accused the company of stealing the traditional design which is “a spiritual part of the Guna people.”

The special collection for Puerto Rico was expected to be released in June, before Nike withdrew sales after apologizing for copying the design related to the ethnic group.

We apologize for the inaccurate representation of the design origin for the Nike Air Force 1 'Puerto Rico' 2019. As a result, this product will no longer be available,” the company said in a statement.

The multicolored 'Mola' design has been traditionally used by Guna people who live mainly on the Caribbean coast of Panama.

We are not against our 'Mola' being commercialized. What we oppose is it being done without consulting us first,” said Belisario López, the leader of the Guna community adding that the design represents “Mother Earth, because the design is based on everything that is nature.”

Guna lawyer Aresio Valiente said that along with the product’s withdrawal the indigenous people also expect Nike to pay damages for illegally using the traditional ethnic design.

