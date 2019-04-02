Russian hockey hottie shares topless snap to keep playoffs pledge (PHOTOS)

Former hockey cheerleader Ulyana Trigubchak has kept her pledge to take part in a topless photo shoot to celebrate her team’s playoffs success after the KHL’s Salavat Yulaev reached the conference finals.

Former cheerleader-turned TV presenter vowed to take part in a revealing photo shoot if the team from her hometown of Ufa progressed to the conference finals.

Salavat ousted Metallurg Magnitogorsk 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs before eliminating top-ranked Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg 4-1 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they will now take on Avangard Omsk.

“I want to support Salavat Yulaev, because I believe that they are able to win the Gagarin Cup. So wait for a nude photo session,” she told the Business Online website.

And the ex-Ice Girl kept her word, posting a newly-taken topless snap on her Instagram page.

Trigubchak posed topless in a provocative photo-shoot, taking up the role of a bow shooter hunting in a forest.

“Today enemy has entered our territory. Today we have a chance to come back to the game and prove that @hcsalavat can fight for the Gagarin Cup. Let’s stun a hawk (symbol of Avangard) with our deafening support,” Trigubchak captioned the picture in which she poses with a bow partly covering her bare breast.