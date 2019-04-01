'F***ing disgraceful': Boxer Kash Ali has license suspended after biting opponent David Price

British boxer Kash Ali has had his license suspended after he twice bit opponent David Price and was disqualified during their fight in Liverpool, in an incident labeled "f*cking disgraceful" by the latter.

Things turned sour during the all-British match-up between Birmingham's Ali and home fighter, former British, English and Commonwealth heavyweight David Price when, after having been hit with a heavy shot in the fifth round, Ali tackled the taller Price to the ground before taking a chunk out his abdomen.

Ali, who was unbeaten in 15 paid fights going into Saturday's bout, was duly disqualified by referee Mark Lyson and then had to be shielded by security as he left the Echo Arena in Liverpool in disgrace; he and his team hurriedly made their way to the exits as a wave of drinks and missiles rained down from the stands.

The British Boxing Board of Control has now suspended Ali's license and withheld his estimated £20,000 ($26,000) fight purse in the aftermath. in a post-fight interview with IFLTV, Price labeled the incident "f*cking disgraceful" and branded Ali an "animal".

Kash Ali and his corner are pelted with beer and bottles after his is disqualified for biting @davidprice_1. pic.twitter.com/Imt4Ih4RNM — House of Scouse (@HouseofScouse) March 31, 2019

“I don’t want to share the ring again with an animal like that,” Price, who was ahead on all scorecards at the time of the disqualification, said. “He did a couple early on and I thought he had lost his head completely. I hurt him to the body just before the final bite he took.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Ali, who had had a point taken away before the biting incident for pulling down Price's head, later expressed regret for his actions, labeling the incident "stupid" and "ridiculous" and claiming he was "out of order".