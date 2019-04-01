Why not draw US crimes? Mussolini’s granddaughter rips Jim Carrey over sketch of fascist dictator

The granddaughter of Italy’s fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has lashed out at Jim Carrey after the actor shared a drawing of Mussolini’s corpse. She suggested instead that Carrey's art should focus on America’s dark past.

The e-feud began after Carrey, who regularly shares his provocative political art on Twitter, posted a sketch he made of Mussolini and his mistress hanging upside down from a beam – an image modeled on a famous photograph of the executed dictator.

“If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” Carrey captioned the drawing.

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

The comment was likely directed at US President Donald Trump, a common target of Carrey’s political punditry. But instead of receiving the wrath of the tweeter-in-chief, the actor found himself barraged by angry messages from none other than Mussolini’s granddaughter, Alessandra.

“You are a bastard,” tweeted Mussolini, a right-wing member of the European Parliament.

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

She then offered recommendations for Carrey’s next illustration – all of them focusing on dark chapters in US history.

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

I think @JimCarrey should draw that too pic.twitter.com/2oIwvL1KyU — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

The MEP then tweeted out an apparent defense of Trump, describing Carrey’s drawings as mere “dirty paper.”

President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Twitter was not receptive to Alessandra’s public fuming.

“You’re not as good at roasting people as your grandpapi,” remarked one netizen.

You’re not as good at roasting people as your grandpapi. — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) April 1, 2019

“I think you’re confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather,” wrote another Twitter user, in response to Mussolini’s “b*stard” comment.

I think you’re confusing Jim Carrey with your murderous grandfather. — Evan O'Connell (@evanoconnell) March 31, 2019

Others fired up their meme machines.

Alessandra is an outspoken defender of her grandfather, and has even threatened to report “offensive” images or text on social media about her executed ancestor to the police.

