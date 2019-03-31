Talk about mismatch: McGregor challenges 'actress' Mark Wahlberg to fight for UFC shares

Not sitting idle after his shock “retirement” from mixed martial arts, ‘The Notorious’ has challenged actor Mark Wahlberg for a bout in which the Hollywood star’s shares in the MMA promotion would be at stake.

"I've decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next. A fight for all the shares!" former UFC champion Conor McGregor tweeted on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Wahlberg, who bought into the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016 when it was sold for 4 billion dollars, will take him up.

Despite hanging up his gloves on Twitter just a few days ago, McGregor has similarly started preparations for the fight, already throwing a punch at the gym-crazy 'Four Brothers' star on Twitter as he promised to "smack him and his 4 brothers around."

"It wouldn't be the first crew of brothers i've smacked around. Check the history books. The UFC history books," McGregor tweeted, using his sharpest weapon of late – his signature trash talk.

While there is no known fight history between McGregor and Wahlberg, McGregor, who has repeatedly expressed his interest in UFC stakes, has a legit reason to bear a grudge against Marky Mark.

In 2016, the actor made McGregor an offer to buy a portion of his ownership stake after the latter complained about being the underpaid face of the sport. However, in June last year, Wahlberg rescinded his offer, saying that he "needs his piece."

McGregor stunned MMA fans by announcing his retirement on March 30, the second time in three years. The Irishman gave no reasons for his sudden exit from the sport, but some speculated that it could be a leverage ploy to receive UFC equity.

Prior to announcing his retirement, McGregor said he would not mind competing at a co-main UFC event bout in the summer if he is given a share in the company.

If McGregor, whose suspension from the UFC over his post-match brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammates expires on April 6, is indeed eyeing a UFC stake, this is probably not the best moment to vie for it. The man has recently been making headlines, not with his performance in the octagon, but in the crime pages, having been linked to an alleged sexual assault in Ireland and facing charges in Florida after smashing a fan's cell phone in Miami.

