Philly special: Josh Emmett delivers HUGE one-punch knockout at UFC Philadelphia

Featherweight contender Josh Emmett returned from a bad knockout defeat in his last fight to deliver a huge KO of his own as he stunned Michael 'The Menace' Johnson with a colossal right hand at UFC Fight Night in Philadelphia.

Ahead of the bout, Johnson cast doubts over Emmett's ability to finish top-level opposition with his strikes.

But any doubts he may have had were well and truly erased with just 46 seconds left in the fight as Emmett connected with a huge right hand that knocked Johnson unconscious instantly.

Wow one hitter quitter from Josh Emmett #UFCPhiladelphiapic.twitter.com/HQ9SVWLBUz — Will Martin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@WillMartinMMA) March 31, 2019

Josh Emmett just knocked eight ounces of saliva from Michael Johnson's head. Damn, what a punch. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 31, 2019

The KO had the fans in Philadelphia out of their seats for the first clean knockout finish of the night, while the commentary team of Jon Anik, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier were open-mouthed in amazement at Emmett's late KO victory.

The way Johnson fell to the canvas led one journalist to liken Emmett's KO to another famous one-punch knockout from UFC history, as Rich Franklin finished Nate Quarry in very similar fashion back in 2005.

Now THAT was a Philly Special! Huge KO from Josh Emmett, who evoked memories of Rich Franklin’s KO of Nate Quarry back at UFC 56. Monstrous right hand. #UFCPhiladelphia — Simon Head (@simonhead) March 31, 2019

The featherweight prospect, who trains out of UFC legend Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male camp in Sacramento, California, is now looking at the division's top men as he looks to gatecrash the title picture at 145lbs.

And with punch power like that, he's going to present a real danger to whoever the UFC lines him up against he faces in his next bout.