The late show: Scotland's Paul Craig leaves it late to claim submission win at UFC Philadelphia

Published time: 31 Mar, 2019 01:11
Scottish light-heavyweight Paul 'Bearjew' Craig holds the record for the latest submission win in UFC history, and he added another last-gasp finish to his resumé with a triangle-armbar finish at UFC Philadelphia on Saturday night

Craig faced undefeated prospect Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light-heavyweight contest in Philadelphia that saw the Scot repeatedly turn to his grappling skills in a bid to claim a submission finish.

But despite his relentless pursuit of the finish, Craig was unable to secure a fight-ending hold in the opening two rounds, and also found himself taking a fair amount of punishment on the feet from six-foot-five Nzechukwu's strikes.

The bout was hanging in the balance as it went into the final round, and when Nzechukwu ended up on top of Craig with the clock ticking down, it looked as if the American had done enough to edge the final frame and secure the win.

But Craig had other ideas, and beautifully threw up his legs and locked up a triangle armbar, before rolling to his belly and applying the pressure to force the tapout with just 40 seconds remaining in the contest.

"There's many times I've been in here [and] the brain's saying 'give up', but the heart won't let it," he told UFC commentator Jon Anik after the win, before trying his best Rocky Balboa impression for the Philadelphia fans.

But despite Craig talking Anik through his finish and sharing his thoughts on his latest big win, it seemed not everyone watching was on the same wavelength.

Thankfully, while some of the media may have struggled to understand Craig's post-fight assessment, they all certainly appreciated the Scot's gritty performance, his heart and his technical ability on the mat as he claimed his third win - and third submission finish - in the UFC octagon.

Craig's UFC record now stands at three wins, three losses, with his overall career tally reading 11 wins, three losses.

Remarkably, win or lose, he's never been to a decision.

