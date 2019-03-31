The late show: Scotland's Paul Craig leaves it late to claim submission win at UFC Philadelphia

Scottish light-heavyweight Paul 'Bearjew' Craig holds the record for the latest submission win in UFC history, and he added another last-gasp finish to his resumé with a triangle-armbar finish at UFC Philadelphia on Saturday night

Craig faced undefeated prospect Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light-heavyweight contest in Philadelphia that saw the Scot repeatedly turn to his grappling skills in a bid to claim a submission finish.

But despite his relentless pursuit of the finish, Craig was unable to secure a fight-ending hold in the opening two rounds, and also found himself taking a fair amount of punishment on the feet from six-foot-five Nzechukwu's strikes.

The bout was hanging in the balance as it went into the final round, and when Nzechukwu ended up on top of Craig with the clock ticking down, it looked as if the American had done enough to edge the final frame and secure the win.

But Craig had other ideas, and beautifully threw up his legs and locked up a triangle armbar, before rolling to his belly and applying the pressure to force the tapout with just 40 seconds remaining in the contest.

"There's many times I've been in here [and] the brain's saying 'give up', but the heart won't let it," he told UFC commentator Jon Anik after the win, before trying his best Rocky Balboa impression for the Philadelphia fans.

But despite Craig talking Anik through his finish and sharing his thoughts on his latest big win, it seemed not everyone watching was on the same wavelength.

Me during every Paul Craig interview. pic.twitter.com/tSy6Ux2hNr — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 31, 2019

Where is Paul Craig’s translator though? #UFCPhiladelphia — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 31, 2019

You can tell the Philly audience cannot understand Paul Craig's accent at all. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — esther lin (@allelbows) March 31, 2019

Thankfully, while some of the media may have struggled to understand Craig's post-fight assessment, they all certainly appreciated the Scot's gritty performance, his heart and his technical ability on the mat as he claimed his third win - and third submission finish - in the UFC octagon.

The man @PCraigmma never knows when he’s beaten. 'The Bearjew' brilliantly locks up the triangle armbar to get the win with just 40 seconds left on the clock. Superb stuff. #UFCPhiladelphia — Simon Head (@simonhead) March 31, 2019

Paul Craig never stops attacking off his back and EVERYONE ELSE IN THE UFC NEEDS TO LEARN FROM THIS MAN! #UFCPhiladelphia — E. Spencer Kyte (@spencerkyte) March 31, 2019

Paul Craig just won one of the wildest, most unlikely and inexplicable fights I've seen in a while. Just wow ... poor Kennedy. #UFCPhiladelphia — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) March 31, 2019

Paul Craig has heart in ways that are hard to describe. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 31, 2019

Craig's UFC record now stands at three wins, three losses, with his overall career tally reading 11 wins, three losses.

Remarkably, win or lose, he's never been to a decision.