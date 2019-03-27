‘I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1’: Jose Mourinho confirms interest in France move

Jose Mourinho’s next managerial destination, following his tumultuous spell at Manchester United, could be in France as ‘The Special One’ confirms interest in taking on a new challenge at a Ligue 1 club.

Having already spent time in England, Spain, Italy and his native Portugal, Mourinho says that he is looking to expand his horizons and take the reins of a club in a country which has not yet experienced the ups and downs which tend to go with a Mourinho appointment.

According to L’Equipe, the Portuguese has expressed an interest in taking control of former French powerhouses Lyon or Monaco, both of which have stuttered since Paris Saint-Germain exerted their dominance over the division in recent seasons.

Lyon currently lie in third position in the French top division, some 24 points behind PSG, while Monaco have steadied the ship somewhat since Thierry Henry’s disastrous spell in charge of the club and have risen out of the relegation zone after former boss Leonardo Jardim’s re-appointment.

Mourinho has won league titles in every country in which he has managed and recently expressed a desire to add “a fifth league” to his trophy cabinet.

“I have in mind to win a fifth league and a new Champions League in a third club,” Mourinho said to Canal+.

“I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1,” he elaborated to BeIn Sports.

“I am a man who has worked in four different countries. I like to know other cultures. Working in a new championship would be a fantastic experience.

“For now I’m calm, I try to live better with my family and friends and I work calmly to hope for the opportunity to go back to football.”

Of course, neither of the Lyon or Monaco jobs are currently available but it is easy to see how executives from either club could have their heads turned by the interest expressed by one of football’s most respected coaches.

Should Mourinho take a job in France and successfully challenge PSG’s dominance, it would be a significant rehabilitation of a reputation which has come under scrutiny in his last two managerial positions at Manchester United and Chelsea.