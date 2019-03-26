Man who stabbed Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova handed 8-year jail term

A man who invaded Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova's home posing as a boiler repairman before stabbing the two-time Grand Slam winner in December 2016 has been jailed for 8 years, according to reports from local media.

Radim Zondra, 33, gained entry to Kvitvova's home before grabbing the tennis player from behind and holding a knife to her throat. She suffered a stabbing injury to her left hand in the ensuing struggle which caused damage to ligaments and tendons. Surgery was required, forcing Kvitvova to sit out five months of the tennis season. She appeared via video-link to testify against her attacker last month, describing a the impact that the attack had on her and saying that there was "blood all over the place."

She detailed how she offered money to Zondra in order to persuade him to leave and halt the attack, with him accepting around €390 ($440). He has subsequently been ordered by the court to repay her.

In his court appearance in Brno, Zondra denied all charges against him but according to CTK News Agency, the presiding judge found that Kvitova's testimony was credible while dismissing those who testified on behalf of the attacker.

READ MORE: 'I wasn’t confident to be alone' Kvitova opens up on stabbing hell after reaching Aus Open final

In handing down an 8-year sentence, the judge spared Zondra of the maximum sentence of 12-years.

Kvitova, who is currently competing in the Miami Open, is a two-time Wimbledon champion and is currently ranked as the second-best player in the world. She will face Australia's Ashleigh Barty in Tuesday's quarter-final.

Kvitova has yet to comment on the sentencing.