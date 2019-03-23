HomeSport News

Romping home: Lovemaking rabbits inches from being trampled by racehorses (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 16:23
Get short URL
Romping home: Lovemaking rabbits inches from being trampled by racehorses (VIDEO)
© Twitter / screenshot @kevinblake2011
Two amorous rabbits came inches from disaster as their intercourse in the middle of Dundalk racetrack in Ireland was rudely interrupted when horses came charging towards toward them.

The pair were making good on the phrase ‘breed like rabbits’ as they were seen going at it in the middle of the 6.45pm race on Friday.

As the seven racehorses romped towards the finish line, the rabbits did the same on the course, seemingly oblivious to the oncoming danger as the horses charged towards them.

As the horses moved within feet, the startled pair finally realized the danger and scurried off, escaping injury.

They were then see darting back across the course, behind the horses. 

“You think you’ve seen it all in horse racing, then you see two rabbits getting caught in the act in the middle of a race at Dundalk,” wrote racing pundit Kevin Blake, sharing the clip on Twitter.    

The race was won by 2- favorite Sky Seven, ridden by RP Whelan and trained by Mick Halford. Invasion Day came home second, with Jupiter Road in third.

The rabbits no doubt relocated elsewhere to finish what they had started before they were so rudely interrupted.   

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies