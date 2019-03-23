Romping home: Lovemaking rabbits inches from being trampled by racehorses (VIDEO)

Two amorous rabbits came inches from disaster as their intercourse in the middle of Dundalk racetrack in Ireland was rudely interrupted when horses came charging towards toward them.

The pair were making good on the phrase ‘breed like rabbits’ as they were seen going at it in the middle of the 6.45pm race on Friday.

As the seven racehorses romped towards the finish line, the rabbits did the same on the course, seemingly oblivious to the oncoming danger as the horses charged towards them.

As the horses moved within feet, the startled pair finally realized the danger and scurried off, escaping injury.

They were then see darting back across the course, behind the horses.

“You think you’ve seen it all in horse racing, then you see two rabbits getting caught in the act in the middle of a race at Dundalk,” wrote racing pundit Kevin Blake, sharing the clip on Twitter.

You think you’ve seen it all in horse racing, then you see two rabbits getting caught in the act in the middle of a race at Dundalk. 🐇🐇 pic.twitter.com/bITSveKDQl — Kevin Blake (@kevinblake2011) March 22, 2019

The race was won by 2- favorite Sky Seven, ridden by RP Whelan and trained by Mick Halford. Invasion Day came home second, with Jupiter Road in third.

A treble for @WhelanRonan as Sky Seven fghts to victory in the Moffett Engineering Ltd Median Auction Race pic.twitter.com/fPZiO2SlSU — Dundalk Stadium (@DundalkStadium) March 22, 2019

The rabbits no doubt relocated elsewhere to finish what they had started before they were so rudely interrupted.