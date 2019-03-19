Russian ice hockey team ‘finds’ reason for Nursultan Nazarbayev resignation

Russian KHL team Avangard Omsk has offered its take on speculation surrounding the abrupt resignation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, joking that its crushing defeat of rivals Barys was behind his decision to quit.

“Of course we understand that this was an insulting defeat, emotions overwhelmed, but was it worth resigning?”Avangard joked on the team’s official Twitter account, referring to the team’s recent victory over Barys from Kazakhstan capital city of Astana.

On Monday, Avangard dispatched the rival squad 5-0, advancing to 2-1 score in the semi-final of KHL’s Eastern Conference.

Нет, мы все понимаем, серьёзный счёт, эмоции, но чтобы прямо уходить... 😱 — ХК Авангард (@hcavangardomsk) March 19, 2019

Long-time President of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev announced his retirement on Tuesday after almost 30 years in power.

“I have made the decision to end my tenure as president,” the 78-year-old said in a special address to the nation, adding that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaker of the upper house of parliament, will perform his duties until a new president is elected.

Nazarbayev also said that he would stay at the helm of the country’s Security Council and remain leader of the Nur Otan party, which holds a majority in parliament.

Also on rt.com Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, a key Russian ally, resigns after almost 30 years in power

Nazarbayev had been the leader of Kazakhstan since 1990. He was on his fifth term when he resigned.