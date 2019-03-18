Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina rushed to hospital after mid-game collapse (VIDEO)

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, who is on loan in Naples from English outfit Arsenal, is currently under observation in an Italian hospital after collapsing on the pitch moments after being treated for a head injury on Sunday.

The 30-year-old first received treatment on the pitch during his side's 4-2 Serie A win against Udinese after receiving a blow to the head in an accidental clash with Ignacio Pussetto minutes into the game at Stadio San Paolo.

He returned to action moments later with his head heavily bandaged but the situation appeared to worsen on 41 minutes when Ospina collapsed just outside his own penalty area while the ball was in the opposite half of the field.

Medics sprinted on to the pitch to treat the player, immediately making sure that he wasn't in the process of swallowing his tongue - a common issue among people when they lose consciousness.

He was then stretchered off and rushed to nearby San Paolo hospital, before the team's coach Carlo Ancelotti provided a positive update on the goalkeeper's condition.

"Fortunately it’s nothing serious, he’s conscious, they did a CAT scan that is negative, he’ll remain under observation tonight," the former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and AC Milan boss said.

A statement released later by the club said that Ospina had been affected by a sudden loss of blood pressure, leading to his collapse.

It was "a hypotensive crisis resulting from a head injury," per Napoli officials.

"Ospina will be transferred in the next few hours to the Pineta Grande Clinic where he will stay under observation for the next 24 hours," they added.

Ospina, who represented Colombia in last summer's World Cup in Russia, joined Napoli last August on a one-year loan deal from Arsenal following the Gunners' capture of German 'keeper Bernd Leno.

His collapse was a source of immediate concern for both sets of players and fans in the stadium, given horrific memories of players falling seriously ill and collpasing during games such as Fabrice Muamba, Marc-Vivien Foe and Cheick Tiote - the latter two of whom sadly passed away.