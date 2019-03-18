Dominic Thiem wins his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown, denying Federer record 6th Indian Wells title

Austrian Dominic Thiem has snatched the BNP Paribas Open final win from Roger Federer after three tense sets. This is Thiem's first ATP Masters 1000 title, and Federer has been denied a record-breaking sixth Indian Wells win.

The 25-year-old Austrian ace came back after losing the first set, to ultimately beat Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. For Thiem, this marks a career high, not only being his first Masters 1000 after two failed bids, but also propelling him to world number four.