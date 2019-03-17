Give us our money back! - Furious Juventus fans demand refund when Ronaldo left out of squad

Furious Juventus fans demanded refunds for tickets to their game against Genoa when they found out Cristiano Ronaldo would not be playing. The Turin club went on to lose 2-0 and suffer their first defeat of the Series A season.

Before the away match, manager Max Allegri had warned star player Ronaldo would be rested after his heroic Champions League hat-trick against Atletico Madrid during the week, and not be included in the match day squad for the trip to Genoa.

That triggered a wave of complaints from Juventus fans, who rang up the Genoa ticket office to demand their money back, and event threatened to not travel to the game, according to reports from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

😡 🎟 Angry Juventus & Genoa fans have reportedly requested ticket refunds after it emerged Cristiano Ronaldo would be rested for today's #SerieA clash. #GamesGonepic.twitter.com/N2IHdNjNQk — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 17, 2019

Juventus went on to lose the match. #GenoaJuvepic.twitter.com/pleRoZQk5Y — Swype Sports ™ (@SwypeSports) March 17, 2019

Ronaldo doesn’t play and juventus get beaten🤷🏻‍♂️ — Rob Littlejohn (@roblj23) March 17, 2019

According to Corsera, Genoa fans were reportedly furious and protested outside the club's HQ. They even threatened to return the tickets for Genoa vs Juventus, after learning that Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded from Juve's squad for today's game at the Marassi. 😅 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) March 17, 2019

What was even more unusual, is that some Genoa fans had bought tickets to watch the game solely because of Ronaldo, and also demanded their money back.

To add insult to injury, the furious fans who did travel to Stadio Luigi Ferraris not only missed out on the opportunity to see Ronaldo play, but Juventus eventually lost the game 2-0, suffering their first loss of the Serie A season courtesy of second half goals from Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev.