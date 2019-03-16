'It had to be him!': Isco inspires Real Madrid to get Zidane's 2nd reign off to winning start

Zinedine Zidane got his second spell in charge of Spanish giants Real Madrid off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga thanks to goals from Isco and Gareth Bale in his 150th game in charge.

The much maligned Isco was included in the starting Xi for the first time since October, and repaid the faith of his former and current boss by netting the first goal of the game in a sunny Spanish capital.

After 45 minutes in the game against Celta, the two sides canceled each other our. Karim Benzema did put the ball in the back of the net but the whistle had been blown for a foul by Gareth Bale in the buildup.

Replays showed he had indeed elbowed Celta defender Kevin Vazquez, and the Welshman was duly booked.

In the end it was Isco who opened the scoring, a wonderful through ball from Marco Asensio set free Benzema on the left, who squared the ball across the box for the diminutive Spaniard to slot home on 63 minutes.

It was something of redemption for the midfielder, as fans had blamed former manager Santiago Solari for misusing the player out of position during his reign.

Bale, who had been outstanding for Real for the majority of the match, then doubled the hosts' lead a quarter of an hour later by finishing with his weaker right foot off the post after dribbling inside the area.

With the win, Real keep the heat on city rivals Atletico in second place, sitting just two points behind Diego Simeone's side having played a game more, although they still trail league leaders Barcelona by nine points.

Zidane's return to the Bernabeu comes just just 10 months after departing the Real hotseat after leading the Spanish giants to three straight UEFA Champions League titles.