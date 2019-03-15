HomeSport News

‘Epic!’ Fans salivate at prospect of Messi-Ronaldo UCL final amid mouthwatering possibilities

Published time: 15 Mar, 2019 13:54
Get short URL
‘Epic!’ Fans salivate at prospect of Messi-Ronaldo UCL final amid mouthwatering possibilities
© Reuters / Massimo Pinca / Heino Kalis
The internet has reacted to the draw for the Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals, which has thrown up the tantalizing prospect of a grand finale showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Friday’s draw at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland, revealed the last eight fates of the European footballing elite, with Liverpool taking on Porto, Manchester City meeting Tottenham, Manchester United facing Barcelona, and Juventus playing Ajax.

READ MORE: Champions League quarterfinals draw: Last 8 learn their fates

Beyond that, the semifinals will put the winners of Tottenham versus Man City against the winners of Ajax versus Juventus, while Man United or Barcelona will meet either Liverpool or Porto.

Intriguingly, that means the possibility of a final between two players, Messi, 31, and Ronaldo, 34, who have defined their generation.

Also on rt.com Messi and Ronaldo equally blessed and cursed to be playing in same generation, says Mourinho (VIDEO)

They top the scoring charts in the Champions League, and both put in spell-binding performances in helping their respective teams into the last eight.

The prospect of the pair meeting in the final at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1 left many social users salivating.

However, it slipped the attention of some social media users that the pair have, in fact, already met in European club football’s biggest game.

That came in 2009 when Ronaldo suffered defeat with Manchester United at the hands of a Messi-inspired Barcelona in Rome, with the Argentine netting a 70th-minute goal in a 2-0 win. 

Another potential final that has tickled the fancy of some on social media is the prospect of former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola leading his Manchester City team to the final against his old club.

© Reuters / Phil Noble

There is, of course, plenty of football to be played before either of those finals can be contemplated, and with this year’s competition already throwing up some big shocks (Man Utd dumping out PSG, Ajax beating Real Madrid), no one will be taking anything for granted.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies