‘Epic!’ Fans salivate at prospect of Messi-Ronaldo UCL final amid mouthwatering possibilities

The internet has reacted to the draw for the Champions League quarterfinals and semifinals, which has thrown up the tantalizing prospect of a grand finale showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Friday’s draw at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland, revealed the last eight fates of the European footballing elite, with Liverpool taking on Porto, Manchester City meeting Tottenham, Manchester United facing Barcelona, and Juventus playing Ajax.

Beyond that, the semifinals will put the winners of Tottenham versus Man City against the winners of Ajax versus Juventus, while Man United or Barcelona will meet either Liverpool or Porto.

😎 Here is the road to Madrid... #UCLdrawpic.twitter.com/Rqpce9gEz3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019

Intriguingly, that means the possibility of a final between two players, Messi, 31, and Ronaldo, 34, who have defined their generation.

They top the scoring charts in the Champions League, and both put in spell-binding performances in helping their respective teams into the last eight.

The prospect of the pair meeting in the final at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1 left many social users salivating.

A reminder that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could meet in the Champions League final 👀 pic.twitter.com/D8l71Xm0R1 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 15, 2019

Barca v Juve final would be ideal... Could be the last time we see Messi v Ronaldo #bbcfootball — Jack Denham (@JDenham_) March 15, 2019

City-Juve semis then. All is set for a Juve - Barca final. The football gods are giving us one last treat before the kids take over from Messi and Ronaldo. — okumchola (@AbeikuLytle) March 15, 2019

Juventus Barcelona final would be epic. Messi vs Ronaldo final sheesh — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) March 15, 2019

We are not ready for a Ronaldo vs Messi Champions League final. — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) March 15, 2019

However, it slipped the attention of some social media users that the pair have, in fact, already met in European club football’s biggest game.

That came in 2009 when Ronaldo suffered defeat with Manchester United at the hands of a Messi-inspired Barcelona in Rome, with the Argentine netting a 70th-minute goal in a 2-0 win.

Messi vs Ronaldo UCL final?... Been there, done that 💅 pic.twitter.com/F6jL7llLMf — ‏ً (@xOluwaseyi) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo Messi CL final already happened and Messi beat him https://t.co/FGZfWe1iWE — ً (@Frenkie_Role) March 15, 2019

Another potential final that has tickled the fancy of some on social media is the prospect of former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola leading his Manchester City team to the final against his old club.

Hoping for a City v Barca final now, would be great to see Pep Guardiola take on his old side. — Connect Football (@connectftbl) March 15, 2019

Barca vs Man City Final would be sweet — Walid (@ayo_waldo) March 15, 2019

There is, of course, plenty of football to be played before either of those finals can be contemplated, and with this year’s competition already throwing up some big shocks (Man Utd dumping out PSG, Ajax beating Real Madrid), no one will be taking anything for granted.