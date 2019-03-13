Messi scores with perfect Panenka penalty, as Barca race to lead over Lyon in CL

Lionel Messi put Barcelona ahead before Philippe Coutinho doubled the lead, as the Spanish champions looked sure to seal a place within the Champions League quarter-finals within half an hour.

Uruguay striker made the most of a mistimed challenge by Lyon defender Jason Denayer at the quarter-hour mark. As the VAR review went on, the tension rose within the Camp Nou, but once the referee blew his whistle, Messi put away the coolest of chipped penalties down the middle, past a flailing Anthony Lopes.

ICE COLD from Messi pic.twitter.com/WUd9q0cwtQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019

Despite suffering a head injury, Lopes hung around long enough to concede a second, once again made by Suarez, who took a perfect touch in the box before serving an empty net goal for Coutinho.

Shortly after, the Lyon goalkeeper was subbed out in tears, with the tie all but decided going into half-time.