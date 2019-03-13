NBA star Russell Westbrook fined $25K for threatening to ‘f*** up’ fan & his wife

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for a foul-mouthed tirade at a Utah Jazz fan in which he threatened to “f*** him up,” while the supporter has been banned by the Jazz.

Westbrook, 30, was filmed issuing the expletive-laden tirade at Jazz fan Shane Keisel, 45, and a female supporter on the sidelines at a game on Monday.

The player claimed that he was responding to “racial” comments from Keisel to “get down on your knees like you used to.”

Westbrook had launched a furious rant, saying: "I'm going to tell you one thing, I'll f*** him up if he says that s*** again. I promise you.

"I promise you. You think I'm playing. I swear to God, I swear to God, I'll f*** you up. You and your wife, I'll f*** you up.”

He later defended his actions, saying he had been subjected to “disrespectful” and “racial” language.

Keisel denied insulting Westbrook, claiming that they had merely engaged in a good-natured back-and-forth before the player snapped.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Westbrook had been fined $25,000 over the outburst.

“Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $25,000 for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan,” a statement on the NBA website said.

Earlier, Utah had announced that they had banned Keisel permanently from attending games at their home Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Oklahoma won Monday’s game 98-89, with Westbrook scoring 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.