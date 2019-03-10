Trio triumph! Russian biathletes claim all 3 podium places in mass start at Krasnoyarsk Universiade

Russian biathletes Ekaterina Moshkova, Elizaveta Kaplina and Elena Chirkova have claimed a stunning one-two-three on the podium in the 12.5km mass start at the FISU Winter Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk.

Russian trio Moshkova, Kaplina and Chirkova snatched gold, silver and bronze respectively in the clean sweep in Siberia to occupy all places on the podium.

For 23-year-old Moshkova, it was her third gold medal at the UNiversiade, as she finished ahead of the pack with a time of 42 minutes and 5.7 seconds, missing three targets during four shooting stages.

Kaplina and Chirkova were four seconds behind the leader. The Russian national team is currently first in the overall medals standings of the Universiade with 87 medals - 31 gold, 31 silver and 25 bronze medals.

The finish turned out to be a top 5 domination for Russia, as teammates Tamara Voronina and Irina Kazakevich came fourth and fifth, respectively.

The victory comes one day after Russian skiers claimed another Russian clean sweep in the 50 kilometer race at the FIS Cross-Country World Cup stage in Oslo, beating their Norwegian hosts to claim all three podium places.