‘He’s taking lives out there!’ Internet drools at Tadic magic as Ajax take shock lead at Real

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 21:05
Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic left the internet in awe with some exquisite skills as he provided two assists to help his team take a shock lead at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam, Ajax raced into a 2-0 lead on the night at the Bernabeu after just 17 minutes.

Serbian midfielder Tadic was the provider on both occasions, first setting up Hakim Ziyech for the opener on seven minutes before pulling off a moment of sublime skill 10 minutes later to set up David Neres.

For the second goal, Tadic deployed the 'roulette' turn so often used by Real legend Zinedine Zidane.

This time Real were very much on the receiving end as Tadic rolled midfielder Casemiro before playing in Neres - who finished coolly to put his team 3-2 up on aggregate and place a major shock on the cards.

The Tadic magic had the internet drooling.

Some wondered whether it was the same Tadic who had been at English Premier League strugglers Southampton only last season.

Incredibly, it also put the 30-year-old Serb top of the Champions League combined goals-plus-assist charts for this season.

It left the home Bernabeu crowd booing their team heading into half-time, as they looked increasingly like bowing out of a competition they have won for the past three seasons.

