‘He’s taking lives out there!’ Internet drools at Tadic magic as Ajax take shock lead at Real

Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic left the internet in awe with some exquisite skills as he provided two assists to help his team take a shock lead at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam, Ajax raced into a 2-0 lead on the night at the Bernabeu after just 17 minutes.

Serbian midfielder Tadic was the provider on both occasions, first setting up Hakim Ziyech for the opener on seven minutes before pulling off a moment of sublime skill 10 minutes later to set up David Neres.

For the second goal, Tadic deployed the 'roulette' turn so often used by Real legend Zinedine Zidane.

This time Real were very much on the receiving end as Tadic rolled midfielder Casemiro before playing in Neres - who finished coolly to put his team 3-2 up on aggregate and place a major shock on the cards.

The Tadic magic had the internet drooling.

Dusan Tadic’s assist 🔥

David Neres’s finish 👌

Ajax 2-0 up on the night and 3-2 up on aggregate 😱 pic.twitter.com/W3hXN6O8WJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2019

Tadic is taking lives out here... pic.twitter.com/CcLJieFl20 — ol (@oliqpr) March 5, 2019

DUSAN TADIC STOP THAT 😭🔥



They have families! 😅pic.twitter.com/H261niNg0P — Mozo Football (@MozoSports) March 5, 2019

Tadic pulling strings on the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/eMStVMbuNu — 🔌 (@A2Dubie) March 5, 2019

Some wondered whether it was the same Tadic who had been at English Premier League strugglers Southampton only last season.

3/3/18: Southampton 0-0 Stoke

5/3/19: Real Madrid 0-2 Ajax



From battling relegation to tearing apart the Bernabeu.



Dusan Tadic that is obscene! 😱 pic.twitter.com/OuDUCIiCPZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2019

Absolutely filthy from Tadic. Was he this good at Southampton 🤣🤣👍 https://t.co/ElSHR4JKGx — Kevin Barnes (@KevinBarnes7) March 5, 2019

Incredibly, it also put the 30-year-old Serb top of the Champions League combined goals-plus-assist charts for this season.

2 – Dusan Tadic is the first @AFCAjax player to provide two assists in a Champions League match since Christian Eriksen (against Dinamo Zagreb in November 2011). Star. pic.twitter.com/ft4hCBQAZL — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 5, 2019

8 - No player has been directly involved in more goals than Dusan Tadic in the Champions League this season (5 goals, 3 assists). Mileage. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2019

It left the home Bernabeu crowd booing their team heading into half-time, as they looked increasingly like bowing out of a competition they have won for the past three seasons.