Russian curling stunner Anastasia Bryzgalova lands TV role (PHOTOS)

Russian curling star Anastasia Bryzgalova – often compared to Hollywood’s Angelina Jolie for her stunning looks – has landed a new role on a national TV show.

Bryzgalova will be appearing on the ‘Russian Curling’ show set to be aired on the country’s ‘Channel One’ in a primetime Sunday evening spot.

The program will feature famous sportsmen and women teaming up with stars from the world of entertainment as they take to the ice.

Bryzgalova, 26, announced to her 95,000 Instagram followers that she will be competing in one episode of the series and acting as a mentor in other shows.

The curling queen shared photos of her in action during filming for the show, which has also been dubbed a battle of wits as well as athletic prowess, as teams answer quiz questions before earning the right to slide stones on the ice.

The prime-time Sunday night slot will help further bring Bryzgalova to widespread attention in her homeland, although she has already gained global attention for her curling skills and eye-catching good looks.

During the Winter Olympics in South Korea last year, the St. Petersburg-born star set won an army of admirers on social media, as well as comparisons to Hollywood stunners such as Jolie and Megan Fox.

Bryzgalova even took part in a photo session earlier this year where she dressed up as characters played by Jolie, including the famous ‘Tomb Raider’ heroine Lara Croft.

Bryzgalova and player partner Alexander Krushelnitsky – who is also her husband – clinched bronze at last year's Games, but were later stripped of their medals after Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium.

Krushelnitsky was handed a four-year ban, while Bryzgalova has since joined Russia’s national women’s team.

The 2016 mixed curling world champion will be propelled to further stardom nationally with the new show, which will be hosted by sports commentator Pavel Zanozin and which starts on March 17.

Also appearing will be former Russian national team manager Valery Gazzaev and Russian TV personality Marina Kim.

Curler Timur Gadzhihanov will take charge of the team challenging Bryzgalova’s.