WATCH: UFC star Walker dislocates shoulder doing ‘Worm’ celebration after KO win

Brazilian knockout artist Johnny Walker scored yet another spectacular KO win at UFC 235, but his 36-second defeat of Misha Cirkunov was overshadowed by his failed celebration, which left him with a dislocated shoulder.

Walker made his third UFC appearance on Saturday night at UFC 235 in Las Vegas, where he took on Canada's No.14-ranked light-heavyweight contender Cirkunov having stepped in at just two-weeks' notice for the bout.

And Walker claimed his third spectacular finish in three UFC appearances when a stunning flying knee sent Cirkunov crashing to the canvas.

Walker finished off his opponent with a succession of hammerfists to claim a 36-second victory, then saluted the crowd and dramatically fell forward to the canvas as he attempted to perform breakdance move 'The Worm'.

However, the impact of Walker's face-first landing on the mat injured the Brazilian's left shoulder, as he rolled over and stared in disbelief at the arena lights.

After returning to his feet for the official announcement of the result, Walker chatted with UFC co-commentator Joe Rogan and sheepishly confirmed that he had dislocated his shoulder during his failed celebration.

He then continued grinning as he declared: "Mickey Mouse, I love you!" before begging the UFC fans watching around the world to follow him on Instagram.

"I need to get some sponsors! Please! I'm here!" he said.