UFC 235: Jon Jones and Anthony Smith battle for the UFC light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas
03 March 201900:13 GMT
CHIASSON IMPRESSES WITH BIG KO
Winner of The Ultimate Fighter Macy Chiasson claimed an eye-catching victory over Las Vegas native Gina Mazany in the women's bantamweight division.
Chiasson dominated from the off, using her superior height and reach advantage to land strikes almost at will before eventually dropping and finishing Mazany up against the cage with a powerful salvo of punches.
Mazany was inconsolable after losing out on home soil, but for Chiasson it's the start of a journey that could go a long way in the women's 135lb division.
CIFERS TAKES THE NIGHT'S FIRST WIN
Softly spoken, but hard as nails, American Hannah Cifers captured her first win in the UFC in the opening bout of the night.
Cifers shaded a very competitive bout with Brazil's Polyana Viana, who made headlines a few weeks back when she beat up a mugger who tried to steal her phone.
After three rounds, the judges were split, with Cifers getting the victory with scores of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.
02 March 201923:38 GMT
TONIGHT'S FIGHT CARD
THE LONG-AWAITED DEBUT
He's 18-0, he's happy to speak his mind and he's a former world champion in Bellator MMA and ONE Championship. And now Ben 'Funky' Askren is about to make his UFC debut tonight against former welterweight world champion Robbie Lawler in a bout that has a lot of people within the sport very excited.
Lawler has the sort of skillset to give most fighters fits, with concussive punch power, excellent takedown defense and a will to win that few in the sport can match.
Askren, by contrast, is much more of a specialist. He's a pure wrestler, and a darned good one - he represented the USA in the Olympic Games. And he's used that dominant wrestling skillset to smother and maul his opponents throughout his unblemished 18-fight career.
Now he's fighting at the highest level of mixed martial arts. If he can defeat Lawler, many of the doubts about his ability at the top level will be erased. But Lawler hasn't shown up in Vegas to make up the numbers. He still wants his old title back, and he's planning to score a statement victory and push for a rematch with the man who stunned him to win the belt - Woodley.
THE CO-MAIN EVENT
For UFC welterweight world champion Tyron Woodley, every fight is about his legacy. The St. Louis, Missouri native is looking to further cement his status as the premier 170-pound fighter in the world when he takes on 'The Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman in tonight's co-main event bout.
Both men look pretty well matched on paper, but Usman has never competed in the rarified air of a world title fight before. Woodley is a powerful, confident, established world champion, and he's going to take some beating. But perhaps Usman, whose skillset features similar qualities to the world champion, has the game to push Woodley harder than any challenger to date.
Will it be enough? Finding out should be a lot of fun.
THE MAIN EVENT
Jon Jones is, quite simply, the best fighter in the UFC today. He's a two-time UFC light-heavyweight champion who never lost his belt in the cage and is now on a path to redemption after a troubled career that has seen him caught up in a plethora of issues, both in the sport and away from it.
But now he's back on form, clean of his anti-doping issues and ready to reassert his dominance on the UFC's light-heavyweight division.
But Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith has other plans.
The straight-talking former middleweight campaigner has seen his career hit its highest point since his move up to light-heavyweight. Fighting at his more natural weight, Smith looks every inch a legitimate world title contender, but the bookies have already counted him out.
Jones has been rated a 1/12 shot to beat Smith tonight, but Smith says he feels "like a criminal, because I know something nobody else does". His approach to fight week has drawn praise even from Jones, who was suitably impressed with Smith's interviews and confident demeanor ahead of the fight.
But talking a good game is one thing. Translating it to the cage in a world title fight is quite another. And doing it against possibly the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet makes it a mountainous task.
Can Smith overcome the odds - and Jones - and capture the title, or will Jones extend his unbeaten streak in world title fights to 13?
It's going to be a fascinating matchup.
IT'S FIGHT NIGHT IN VEGAS!
Welcome to RT Sport's live coverage of the UFC's latest blockbuster event, UFC 235: Jones vs Smith.
The fight card is absolutely stacked with great matchups, including two world title fights at the top of the card featuring two of the very best champions in the sport, two-time light-heavyweight world champ Jon 'Bones' Jones and all-conquering welterweight world champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley.
Ahead of fight night, get a taste for what's to come by checking out the UFC's excellently-produced Countdown show.