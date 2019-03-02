100 not out! Federer becomes 2nd player to win century of ATP singles titles at Dubai Open

Tennis great Roger Federer has become the second player to win 100 ATP singles titles tournaments with a straight sets victory over Greek wonderkid Stefanos Tsipitas 6-4,6-4 in the final of the Dubai Open on Saturday.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner bagged his eighth Dubai title against Tsitsipas, but he didn't have it all his own way: the 20-year-old matched Federer work all the way in both sets but in the end, the experience of the 37-year-old proved too much for the youngster.

With the win, Federer becomes only the second player after American Jimmy Connors, whose total singles wins stands at 109, to reach the milestone.

Roger Federer keeps adding to his legacy.



He has won his 100th career singles title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). pic.twitter.com/McgEcOoUtq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2019

World number seven Federer also avenged his loss to Greece's rising star in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

"I'm delighted. It's great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title," said Federer following his victory, BBC Sport reported.

"I don't know if Stefanos was born when I won my first title...Tennis is in good hands regardless if I'm there or not," he added.

The result means Federer will return to world number four on Monday while Tsitsipas will break into the top 10 for the first time.